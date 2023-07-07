BROOKLYN - Barbara Jean “Barb” Reimann, age 74, of Brooklyn, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023, at home with her loving husband by her side. She was born on May 26, 1949, the eldest of seven children to David and Virginia (Brown) Dillman.
Barb graduated from Oregon High School in 1967. She was united in marriage to John Reimann on Dec. 15, 2008, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Barb was an employee of the State of Wisconsin working for UW Hospital and Clinics and Oak Hill Correctional Facility, retiring in 2011. In addition to her job with the State, Barb served her community by volunteering time to both the Oregon and Fitch-Rona EMS, where she was an EMT. Her passion for helping others led her to become an instructor at Madison Area Technical College, where she taught EMT classes and CPR instruction. In her quest to help others, she assisted and saved the lives of many people throughout the area.
Barb’s greatest joys were her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted and loving Mother and Grandmother that always had the answer to life’s problems. You could count on her to always be there in your time of need and to give the words of wisdom to get through any situation. Barb had a creative mind and was always creating and crafting pieces that can be found throughout her home and the homes of her friends and family. She also loved camping, traveling, tending to her flowers and assisting with Special Olympics. She was always happiest when she had new adventures that she could experience with her friends and family.
Barb is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Julie (Michael) Mayr; son, Justin (Amy) Stanford; chosen daughter, Laurie Robbins; and stepson, Mike Reimann; grandchildren, Danielle (fiancé, Derek) Mayr, Casey (Taylor) Mayr; Logan Stanford, Ella Stanford, Sophie Stanford; Kalen Reimann, Jarrett Reimann, Lily Reimann, Molly Reimann, Hayden Reimann and their mother, Whitney Hague. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and David; and her brother, Brian Dillman.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023, with the Rev. Annette L. Hack presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.