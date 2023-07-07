Barbara Jean "Barb" Reimann

BROOKLYN - Barbara Jean “Barb” Reimann, age 74, of Brooklyn, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023, at home with her loving husband by her side. She was born on May 26, 1949, the eldest of seven children to David and Virginia (Brown) Dillman.

Barb graduated from Oregon High School in 1967. She was united in marriage to John Reimann on Dec. 15, 2008, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Barb was an employee of the State of Wisconsin working for UW Hospital and Clinics and Oak Hill Correctional Facility, retiring in 2011. In addition to her job with the State, Barb served her community by volunteering time to both the Oregon and Fitch-Rona EMS, where she was an EMT. Her passion for helping others led her to become an instructor at Madison Area Technical College, where she taught EMT classes and CPR instruction. In her quest to help others, she assisted and saved the lives of many people throughout the area.