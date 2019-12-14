Barbara Jane Erickson

MADISON - Barbara J. Erickson, age 93, rejoined the love of her life, her husband, Orvin P. Erickson, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. She was born on Jan. 1, 1926, to Floyd and Lois (Osborn) Brown in Madison, Wis.

Barbara attended Madison East High School, graduating in 1944. She faithfully attended class reunions until this year. Her family owned and operated Brown's Restaurant on Gilman Street in Madison until 1974. After retiring from the restaurant business, she and Orv turned their considerable business acumen to selling and promoting Shaklee products. They became successful coordinators, enabling them to travel all over the world.

In addition to traveling, Barbara was an award-winning golfer, tennis player and bowler. In her later years, Barbara had more time to enjoy her grandsons, spending many hours with them, and always having freshly baked chocolate chip, peanut butter or sugar cookies ready and waiting.

As her health declined, she resumed her enjoyment of music. She was a gifted vocalist, having sung in the acapella choir in high school. She also paid close attention to the golf tournaments on TV and occasional baseball games and listened to more than 600 talking books.

Barbara is survived by her son, Bruce Erickson; grandsons, Adam and Alexander Erickson; daughter-in-law, Anne Murphy; great-grandchildren, Trevor, Jaycee and McKinnley; special cousin, Patricia Osborn; her nieces and nephew; sister and brother-in-law, Marlene and Dean Forschler; other extended family and special friend, Janet Wheaton. Her love for her family runs deeply and eternally. She was pre-deceased by her brothers, Dale and Robert Brown; her husband, Orv; and her son, Jeffrey.

A special thanks from her family to a group of wonderful in-home caregivers, self-named as Team Barbara. They enabled Barbara to live independently for as long as possible and enriched her daily life, each with their own special talents and interests.

Additionally, thank you to the wonderful staff at Agrace HospiceCare who made Barbara's final time with us as comfortable as possible, always treating her with compassion and respect.

A funeral service will be held at LAKEVIEW LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4001 Mandrake Road, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, with Pastor Dean Kirst officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial in Roselawn Memorial Park will be at a later date, as yet undetermined.

Memorials may be made to your favorite charity, in keeping with Barbara's character of always being willing to help those in need. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.