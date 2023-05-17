Barbara J. (Peterson) Gentz

Barbara J. (Peterson) Gentz, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2023, in Verona, Wis. Born on March 19, 1936, in Mount Horeb, Wis., she was the daughter of William and Esther (Iverson) Peterson.

Growing up in Mount Horeb, Barbara attended Mount Horeb High School. It was during her time at Spring Dale Grade School that she met the love of her life, Robert R. Gentz. The couple married on Nov. 8, 1952, in Iowa, and went on to raise three children together.