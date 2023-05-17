Barbara J. (Peterson) Gentz, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2023, in Verona, Wis. Born on March 19, 1936, in Mount Horeb, Wis., she was the daughter of William and Esther (Iverson) Peterson.
Growing up in Mount Horeb, Barbara attended Mount Horeb High School. It was during her time at Spring Dale Grade School that she met the love of her life, Robert R. Gentz. The couple married on Nov. 8, 1952, in Iowa, and went on to raise three children together.
Barbara took immense pride in her roles as a housewife and farm wife, and was a dedicated domestic cleaning lady for 35 years. Throughout her life, she was always a friend and helping hand to neighbors and friends. Her love and devotion to her family and community were evident in everything she did.
A talented quilter, Barbara constructed over 50 beautiful baby quilts and countless other handmade quilts. Her passion for quilting was surpassed only by her love for her family and friends. Barbara's loving, kind, and thoughtful nature endeared her to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Barbara is survived by her children, Mary Ellen (Richard) Tremelling of Fitchburg, Wis., Robert Jeffrey (Ok Soon) Gentz of Deming, N.M., and Margie (Phillip) Price of Lake in the Hills, Ill.; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Esther Peterson; and brother, Donald Peterson.
A graveside service will be held at SPRINGDALE LUTHERAN CEMETERY, 2752 Town Hall Road, Mount Horeb, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Memorials may be gifted in Barbara's name to Agrace Foundation (Agrace.org/donate) and Fitchburg Senior Center.
Mother’s poem
We've been friends forever, I suppose that can't be true. There must have been a time before we became friends; but I can't remember it. You are my first memory, and all of my best memories ever since. ~ Barbara J. Gentz
Barbara J. Gentz will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Her legacy of love, kindness, and thoughtfulness will live on in the hearts of those she touched throughout her life. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
