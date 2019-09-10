Barbara J. Dederich, age 90, passed away September 8, 2019 at Pine Villa, Prairie du Sac.

She was born June 2, 1929 in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Jennings and Jenny (Hickle) Harger. She was united in marriage to Francis Dederich November 1, 1952. He preceded her in death in 1991.

Barbara is survived by: her daughter, Barbara S. ( Perry) Peckham; sons, Jeff (Carmin), Peter (Martha), Mike, Patrick, David (Debbie), John (Marsha); , grandchildren, Amanda, Dawn, Katie, and Connor; step grandsons, Charlie and Simon Homp, Dave (Stephanie) Schrofer and their son, Owen; great grandson, Zachary Grefe; her sister, Irene Koehler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, son, Stephen, parents, sister, Cleo (Graham) Thayer, brother, Jennings Harger.

After raising 8 children, Barbara waitressed at the Firehouse Restaurant for 17 years. In her later years she enjoyed volunteering at The Ronald McDonald House and other organizations.

The family would like to give a special thank you to everyone at the Pines and Agrace Hospice.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City.