Barbara J. (Conlin) Reuter

Madison - Barbara Jane (Conlin) Reuter, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

She was born on March 2, 1935, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, the daughter of Raymond Michael and Margaret Dorthea (Soehle) Conlin.

She attended St. Raphael's Grade School and Edgewood High School, graduating in 1953. She was married to Ronald Joseph Reuter on October 8, 1955 at St. Raphael's Cathedral in Madison. She and Ron supported Catholic Social Services from 1966 to 1969 under their Foster Parent Services, taking in babies until their adoption. In 1973, she began working for the State Dept. Of Justice as an LTE until the family moved to Tomah, WI. Since she knew no one, she went to work for the Tomah Journal-Monitor Herald hoping to meet as many residents as possible. She worked there for a short period and moved on to several other jobs. She was a member of St. Dennis Parish since 1991 when they returned to Madison.

While living in Tomah, Barb was an avid bowler (232 once) something she enjoyed. She loved snowmobiling and was the secretary and treasurer of the Tomah I-Dividers Snowmobiling Club. She enjoyed doing ceramics and had her own kiln, making things for her family and friends and her kids weddings. She also loved playing cards and traveling to California, Texas, Arizona and Florida.

Barbara is survived by her five children; Michael Reuter, Randy (Theresa) Reuter, Susan (Randy) Counselman, Terence (Janet) Reuter and Thomas (Beth) Reuter. She is further survived by 12 grandchildren; Jeffrey, Krysta, Brian, Sarah, Riley, Ginette, Amanda, Ryan, Ian, Stephanie, Joe and Katelyn. She also has 6 great-grandchildren; Jessica, Andrew, Alexander, Jack, Samuel and Ava. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron, of 57 years; her sister, Sarah “Sally” Ann Conlin Anderson; and her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH in Madison, with the Rev. Randy Timmerman presiding. A light lunch for family and friends will follow. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison.

To view and sign the guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

608-249-8257