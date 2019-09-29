MADISON - Barbara "Barb" (Bennett) McCann, age 86- Dear Family and Friends. The Lord decided that on Sept. 28, 2019, my time on earth was completed. With the many blessings I have received in my lifetime, I close my earthly journey with no regrets and am so happy to be with my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I closed this chapter with my children by my side and will begin my new chapter in heaven with my husband and many dear friends including Ski and Shirley Beierwalter and Mary Lance.

Barb was born to Joseph and Pat (Estabrook) Bennett on March 25, 1933. She had three wonderful sisters, Susan Moore (George) and Eleanor Bennett, Nancy Clohessy John (Richard), who she loved and cherished.

Barb married Clarence "Mac" McCann on April 1, 1953, and lovingly raised their four children, Nancy Ranum (Gordy), Thomas McCann, Elizabeth Kirchstein (Ken) and Ann Anderson. Barb was very involved in her churches throughout her life. She was faithful to her family, friends and always reached out to care for others who may need a friend. She touched many lives including friends and caring staff in the Oakwood East community.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Pat Bennett; husband, Clarence McCann; and granddaughter, Rachel Barden. In addition to her three sisters and children; Barb is survived by grandchildren, Luke McCann, Jake McCann, Joseph Ranum (Laura), Samuel Ranum, Nathan Anderson, Robert Anderson, Emily Barden, Hannah Barden and Chelsea (Andy) Klein; and six great-grandchildren. All those whose lives were touched by Barbara's example, love, kindness and acceptance will miss her.

A funeral service will be held at OAKWOOD EAST-TREE OF LIFE CHAPEL, 5565 Tancho Drive, Madison, Wis., at 12 p.m. Noon on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A time of fellowship will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Oakwood Foundation www.oakwoodvillage.net/support-us. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.