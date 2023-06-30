Barb Palmer

Barbara Palmer was a member of the generation who worked hard, accepted what came her way, found joy in life, and was steadfast in her faith. She was born on March 28, 1931, to Edward and Henrietta (Duschak) Sarbacker in Madison, WI. Prior to her entering third grade, the family abruptly relocated from Madison to a rural Montrose farm. Once a city girl, now a farmer, young Barb raised and showed sheep. Snuggles, her crowning achievement, captured Reserve Champion of the lamb show at the 1947 Wisconsin Junior Livestock show. Barb attended Lyle School and graduated from Belleville High School, Class of 1949.

Barb married Lester Palmer on November 9, 1950. They worked side by side to manage Breezy Meadow Farm near Paoli, WI where they raised eight children, countless Brown Swiss cows, and all the typical crops. She served many roles in her long life, none more important than that of a loving mother and self-sacrificing caregiver. Two of her sons, Anthony and Richard, developed Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Barb served as the primary caregiver for both of her boys, a monumental commitment that allowed them to live out their lives in their own home with her and Les. Often asked, “How do you do it all?” she typically responded with her firm belief: “God never gives you more than you can handle.”