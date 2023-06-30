Barbara Palmer was a member of the generation who worked hard, accepted what came her way, found joy in life, and was steadfast in her faith. She was born on March 28, 1931, to Edward and Henrietta (Duschak) Sarbacker in Madison, WI. Prior to her entering third grade, the family abruptly relocated from Madison to a rural Montrose farm. Once a city girl, now a farmer, young Barb raised and showed sheep. Snuggles, her crowning achievement, captured Reserve Champion of the lamb show at the 1947 Wisconsin Junior Livestock show. Barb attended Lyle School and graduated from Belleville High School, Class of 1949.
Barb married Lester Palmer on November 9, 1950. They worked side by side to manage Breezy Meadow Farm near Paoli, WI where they raised eight children, countless Brown Swiss cows, and all the typical crops. She served many roles in her long life, none more important than that of a loving mother and self-sacrificing caregiver. Two of her sons, Anthony and Richard, developed Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Barb served as the primary caregiver for both of her boys, a monumental commitment that allowed them to live out their lives in their own home with her and Les. Often asked, “How do you do it all?” she typically responded with her firm belief: “God never gives you more than you can handle.”
Fearless, inventive, stubbornly self-sufficient, Barb found no task or challenge too intimidating. The fact that she had no knowledge or experience in a particular area never became an excuse for not getting the job done. She simply taught herself how to do many things – knitting, crocheting, upholstery, caning a chair seat, cooking for a large family and a host of hired men…you name it. She simply found an instruction booklet and went at it, learning from her mistakes.
Barb eagerly shared her knowledge with others and became both a teacher and a mentor. She taught knitting and crocheting at vocational education classes in the evenings to community members at Belleville High School. She also became the knitting leader of the 4-H Fireballs. Throughout the summer, particularly in July, an ever-evolving group of industrious young women could be found sitting in her living room, furiously trying to finish knitting a pair of slippers, a sweater or shawl that were entered into the Dane County Junior Fair.
As if work on the farm and raising a family with special-needs children were not enough, Barb’s industrious nature led her to seek the position of Treasurer of the Town of Montrose - a job she held for 18 years and for which Governor Thompson awarded her the State of WI Certificate of Commendation. Barb was a member of the St. William’s Church Council in Paoli as well as the St. William’s Centennial Committee. In her later years, she was employed by the WI State Treasurer’s office and as the lead alterations person at The Buckle in Madison.
Barb was very committed to the Belleville Senior Center, serving on its advisory board for many years and leading the group that sewed quilts for Dane County RSVP. In 2021, she received the Governor's Service Award acknowledging her 20+ years of service as an Americorps Senior Volunteer through RSVP.
After 92 years, Barb died on June 28, 2023, at Agrace in Fitchburg, WI. She is survived by her children - Mike (Barb) Palmer; Karen (Duncan) McLean; Mary Kay Palmer (Lee Haag); Daniel Palmer; Jeffrey (Heidi) Palmer; Patrick (Temple) Palmer; special friend Eileen Rosenberg, and her grandchildren Ryan, Anthony, Madeline, Anna, David, Amanda, Grace, Eve, Charles, Dylan, and Dalton; and great grandchildren –Taya, Ryella, Lidia, Lillith, Rosamae, and Isis.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Lester; two sons, Anthony and Richard; and daughter, Bonnie; her great grandson, Everett; her parents Edward and Henrietta; her brother, Joe Sarbacker; and her sister, Mary Drunasky.
Relatives and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on July 6, 2023, at the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 301 N. Main St., Verona. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 5:30 p.m. A private family interment service will be scheduled in the St. William’s Cemetery, Paoli.
The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.
A Celebration of Barb’s Life will be announced later.
A memorial fund has been established.
Thank you to Dr. Carr and Karen, UW Clinic Verona; Amanda M., UW Audiology; and the nursing staff at UW Hospital and Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care. Thanks also to the staff at the Beal Funeral Home and St. Christopher parish for assisting the family.