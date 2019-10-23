Barbara A. "Barbe" Klepinger

Barbara S. Klepinger, age 84, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Skaalen Nursing and Rehab Center in Stoughton.

She was born on April 15, 1935, in Ohio, the daughter of Clive and Wilma (Hapner) Spitler. Barbe met the love of her life, Kent E. Klepinger while attending Earlham College in Richmond, IN. They married there in the Stout Memorial Meeting House on Aug. 21, 1955.

She was an excellent pianist and organist who shared her gifts with family, friends, and the First Presbyterian Church of Oregon, WI. She was a part time resident of Punta Gorda Florida, where she enjoyed sailing to Pelican Bay. She was a lifelong treasure hunter, whether that involved shelling on the beach at Cayo Costa, morel mushroom hunting, or searching the shelves of thrift stores. Barbe also enjoyed playing cards (especially Bridge), games, and puzzles.

Barbe was proud of her large and loving family and is survived by her daughters, Gretchen (Jeff) Burkett and Jill (Bob) Zinke; son, Jonathan (Jeanne) Klepinger; and nine grandchildren, T.J. and Kelsey Burkett, Elizabeth Carlisle, Jessica, Jonathan, Benjamin and Genevieve Zinke, and Aurelia and Hannah Klepinger. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kent; daughter, Susan Johanna; and sister, Nancy Eagan.

Her family will host a memorial service at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Mom (Nana), you were a beautiful and loving person. Your memory will be in our hearts forever.



