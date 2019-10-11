Verona -- Austin A. Jacobs, age 82, of Verona passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison.

He was born on March 23, 1937 the son of Ralph and Solveig (Magelssen) Jacobs. Austin graduated from Verona High School in 1955 and was a member of the championship football team. Following high school, he served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in England for four years. On December 5, 1964 he was united in marriage to Mary Matthews at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Verona. After the service Austin drove truck for Stern's Chemical Supply and later worked as a driver's license examiner for the State of Wisconsin for many years.

Austin is survived by his daughter Karen (Tom) Larson and son John Jacobs, grandchildren Rachel and Sarah Larson and Clara, Gabriel, and Genevieve Jacobs. He is further survived by his brother Ralph (Betsy) Jacobs, sister-in-law Marge Jacobs, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary, and brothers David and Paul Jacobs.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI with Pastor Jeff Jacobs officiating. Military honors will be accorded.

A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home in Belleville.

An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.