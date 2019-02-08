Aurelie J. Johnson

Aurelie (Grayless) Johnson of Janesville, Wis., and formerly of Terre Haute, Indiana, completed her journey to re-unite with her family, on February 7, 2019, having faced a long struggle with Alzheimer's, and a short but tough battle with cancer.

She was born Aurelie June Cartwright on February 10, 1933, in Bicknell, Indiana, and lived for several years in Terre Haute, Indiana. She moved to Janesville in 1972 where she lived until her death. Mom loved reading, her cats, crocheting, crafting things, and most of all, being with her family.

She is survived by her three sons, Danny Grayless of Beloit, Robert Grayless of Ossian, Indiana, and Mark (Jody) Grayless of Janesville; her ten grandchildren, Jessica (Addison) Manthey of Janesville, Justin (Brittany) Grayless of Knoxville,Tenn., Brianna (Michael) Davis of Janesville, Erica (Scott) Jensen of Madison, Wis., Andrea Grayless of Evansville, Aaron Grayless of Janesville, Jonathon Grayless of Eau Claire, Wis., Kate (Erik) Olson of Madison, Wis., Savanna Grayless of Cross Plains, Wis., Jacob Grayless of Madison, Wis.; and her six precious great-grandchildren, Alivia, Landen, Ember Belle, Cullen, Ashen, and Dexter.

A private celebration of life with the family will be held at a later date.

Special thanks to all who have helped Mom through some tough times: The staff at the ADRC, the staff at The Wright Home, The Alden Meadow Park staff, and a huge Thank You to the people at Agrace HospiceCare, for your tremendous caring and support!

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Service of Janesville is assisting the family.