August "Augie" L. Hinz, Jr., age 85, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on a farm in North Freedom, WI on November 27, 1993 to August and Gertrude (Brilliot) Hinz. In September of 1953 August married Shirley (Gross) Hinz. They were happily married for 66 years.

Augie's love for music started at the young age of eight years old. Ten years later, at the age of 18, he started his first band, called Augie Hinz and The Melodiers. He then went on to play with Larry Mielke's Rhythm Masters, The Caravans, and then had his own band, The Tempos, for 11 years, with his son Dan and Al Mell. His love for music never faded. He could never pass up the opportunity to play our mother's piano, that he married her for (their ongoing joke) at the bottom of their staircase.

In Augie's earlier years he was very involved with Saint Bernard's Church in Madison, singing in the choir, then as a Cub Scout Leader so he could be with his boys and then moving up to Scout Master to continue sharing his time with family and friends.

Augie was a very diverse individual, doing many different things to support his family. Such as roofing, floor sanding, fuller brush and Shaklee salesman, ending with starting his own business Adorn Improvers which grew into Adorn Pre-finishing. So, he could continue sharing his knowledge with his sons and many of their friends, offering them their first jobs.

Augie enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. He also had a passion for telling stories and jokes. He was a very loving and caring, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and will be dearly missed by all.

Augie is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; four children, Daniel (Chris), Kevin (Stacy), David (Sherry Harrison), Sheila Statz and daughter-law Renna; 10 grandchildren Tina, Jason (Emily), Jennifer, Tyler, Justin, Shelby, MacKenzie, Terra, Landon, Mikayla, and nine great-grandchildren.

Augie was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Clifford and Garvin; sister Lavern; in-laws, sons Brian and Paul; and his grandson Dominic.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest. A visitation will take place from 9am until the time of service.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250