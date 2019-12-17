August "Augie" L Cibarich

Madison – August L. “Augie” Cibarich, age 89, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

He was born in Milwaukee, WI on September 5, 1930, the son of Nicholas and Katherine (Krajacich) Cibarich.

After earning a degree in Economics from UW-Milwaukee, he began a long career in state service at the age of 23, eventually working his way up to Chief Economist, a position he held until 2007. During his 44 years of state service, Augie worked with nine governors and had more news conferences than any other state official until Tommy Thompson's long tenure as governor. Augie's legacy at DWD continues today as his son, Steve, and daughter-in-law, Meaghan, both work for DWD in the Division of Employment and Training.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison, with Msgr. Kevin Holmes presiding. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will immediately follow the service at Resurrection Cemetery.

