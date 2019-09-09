Audrey Mausolf (Ripp), age 86, passed away on September 6, 2019.

Audrey was born on August 6, 1933 in Westport, WI, the daughter of Leonard and Annetta (Little) Ripp. She was united in marriage to Richard Mausolf on December 23, 1957. He preceeded her in death in 1962. Audrey then married Ernie Schnurbusch on March 7, 1966.

Audrey was the owner of Audrey's Café. She also managed the Windsor Country Club and Four Lakes Yacht Club. Audrey enjoyed bird watching, crossword puzzles, playing cards, bingo and her trips to the casino. Audrey was an avid animal lover.

Audrey is survived by her brother, Gary (Annette), Charles (Maureen), both of Madison and many nieces, nephews, and her devoted dog Sassy. She is preceded in death by her parents, her belated husbands; siblings, Virgil, Jimmy, Ronnie, Lenny, Ramona, Margie, Marian, Darlene, and Annette.

A funeral service will be held at NOON on Friday, September 13, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison, Father Michael Radowicz presiding. A visitation will be held from 11AM until time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

A special thank you to her niece/caretaker Tracy Dunwald of Stoughton.

She did it her way!