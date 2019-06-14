Audrey Louise Van Heeswyk, age 88, of Mount Horeb, peacefully passed into the waiting arms of her Beloved Lord on June 11, 2019.

She was born on Dec. 11, 1930, the daughter of Walter and Emma Roehrborn. On Sept. 6, 1952, Audrey married Robert Van Heeswyk and they had three children together; Mark, Jan and Steve.

Audrey was a kind, sweet, generous, caring and loving person. To know her was to love her and countless people were touched by her welcoming and loving personality. She enjoyed making people laugh and often helped people through rough times with self-deprecating humor and her faith in God.

Audrey loved God, her family, her many friends and animals. She was an avid Packers fan, enjoyed watching games on TV and attended a few at Lambeau Field. Audrey enjoyed playing volleyball, walking, swimming and singing in church choirs. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and numerous outdoor activities including camping and sightseeing. Audrey loved to travel and her trip to Hawaii, trips with Mark and camping trips with Steve made lifelong memories for all involved.

Audrey worked several jobs throughout her life, but the most rewarding and challenging was being Mom to her three children and her adopted granddaughter, Katrina "Katie". We were all so blessed and lucky to have her as our mother. She also enjoyed her work as a home health aide caring for elderly patients through the Visiting Nurses Association.

Audrey is survived by her son, Steven Edward Van Heeswyk and his fiancé, Donna King; daughter, Janet Cardin; grandchildren, Katrina Cardin, Toby and Rozelle McDonald; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Chase Doebert; brother, Don Roehrborn; and numerous friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Emma; husband of 57 years, Robert; son, Mark Van Heeswyk; brothers, Milford and Gary Roehrborn; sister, Virginia (Roehrborn) Sager; and in-laws, Elizabeth (Smaxwill) and Martin Van Heeswyk.

A celebration of life will be held at IMMANUEL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 510 Sullivan Ave., Kaukauna at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church until the time of the service.

A heartfelt thank you to Katrina Cardin who opened her house to Audrey and served as her main caretaker for the last several years. Much appreciation and thanks to Amy Schurhammer and Debbie Laux for their companionship and compassionate care for Mom in her last years. The family also wants to thank Danielle, Stephanie RN, music therapist Stephanie and Sister Nicole at Heartland Hospice for their compassion and care. Thank you to the Mount Horeb Senior Center for the many services they provided for Mom and to Rev. Mark Yurs at Salem United Church of Christ, Verona for his spiritual support over the past few years. Mom appreciated and loved all of you.

