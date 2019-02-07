Audrey Louise Geisser

Audrey Geisser, age 74, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, played her last game of Yahtzee here on Earth on February 4, 2019. She faded into a pain-free life with Jackie and Todd holding her hard-working hands.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Craig Wolfgram officiating.

Audrey was born June 8, 1944, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arthur and Lorraine (Frank) Feldman. Audrey worked at The Dells Grill for over 30 years and was known for her infamous pies. She loved spending her time outdoors (waiting for her hummingbirds) when she wasn’t working, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Audrey loved a good game of Yahtzee and crafting her hangers for her friends. "If anybody deserved more time on Earth it was Audrey."

Audrey is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Mastalir of Waukesha, WI and her son, Todd (Lisa) Geisser of Baraboo, WI; sister, Carol Katris of Gurney, IL; grandchildren, Nicole, Jeremy and Brooke; 5 great-grandchildren; her best-friend, Kandi Anderson of Oxford, WI as well as many other close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.