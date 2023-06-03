Audrey L. Zimmerman

Audrey L. Zimmerman, age 79, of Sauk City passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. She was born Nov. 29, 1943 to Walter and Shirley (Gilbertson)Kreger. Audrey attended and graduated from the Sun Prairie High School; class of 1961. She went on to work for Wisconsin Gas Co. in Sun Prairie; retiring after 38 years. Audrey was united in marriage to Thomas “Tom” Zimmerman on July 18, 1964 at Peace Lutheran Church, Sun Prairie.

Family was first for Audrey; she looked forward to family gatherings and cherished the time spent with grandchildren. She enjoyed camping, dining out, and traveling; recent trips to Hawaii and Gatlinburg were highlights.

