Audrey L. Zimmerman, age 79, of Sauk City passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. She was born Nov. 29, 1943 to Walter and Shirley (Gilbertson)Kreger. Audrey attended and graduated from the Sun Prairie High School; class of 1961. She went on to work for Wisconsin Gas Co. in Sun Prairie; retiring after 38 years. Audrey was united in marriage to Thomas “Tom” Zimmerman on July 18, 1964 at Peace Lutheran Church, Sun Prairie.
Family was first for Audrey; she looked forward to family gatherings and cherished the time spent with grandchildren. She enjoyed camping, dining out, and traveling; recent trips to Hawaii and Gatlinburg were highlights.
Audrey is survived by her husband of nearly 59 years, Tom; her children, Craig (Diane) Zimmerman and their children, David and Crystal; Tami (Scott) Jacobsen and their children, Garrett and Alexandria (Parker); Tina (David) Traut and their children, Tori, Tanner and Tara. Audrey is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Todd; siblings, Phyllis, Rodney, Wayne and Sherry.
A private family service will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023; interment will be held in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Dane Twnshp.
Audrey’s family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to their friends, neighbors and family for their thoughts, prayers and assistance and to the care givers at St. Mary’s Hospital and Agrace Hospice staff.