TOWN OF DUNN-Audrey Ann Koehn left this world late in the evening of Wednesday, July 25, 2018, with Ron, her husband and partner in life’s adventure, by her side.

Audrey met Ron while attending UW-Whitewater in 1974. They were married that spring and remained so for 40 years. Audrey completed her education at UW-Madison, graduating in 1976. She then served a long career with the State of Wisconsin, primarily in the Departments of Health and Social Services and Employee Trust Funds, retiring in 2012.

An explorer and fun seeker at heart, Audrey learned and greatly enjoyed skiing, sailing, canoeing, boating, windsurfing, fishing, snorkeling and scuba diving. She vacation traveled to sites from Europe to Mexico and the Caribbean as well as all across the continental US. She loved Wisconsin and spent many years visiting with her family at their cottage in Door County. Audrey was also an accomplished gardener, quilt maker, and artist.

Audrey was an outgoing person. Now, there will be a missing spark when friends gather around the swimming pool or for a party.

Of the many exceptional caregivers and very special people close to Audrey, especially in her final days, there was none who provided more love and companionship than her caregiver, Trina. Many thanks to all of you and the nurses and assistants at Agrace HospiceCare.



For the last three years, Audrey suffered from an affliction known as Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). This aggressive form of Parkinson’s stole from Audrey her ability to walk, stand, move about, eat and finally speak. This period of decline has been difficult but not without moments of laughter and good spirits.



Speaking now as Audrey’s husband, partner, and friend of 44 years of marriage, I can truly say this…My life would never have been as open to experience, adventure, and achievement without Audrey by my side. It was the greatest luck of all, to fall in love and create a lifetime.



