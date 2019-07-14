Audrey Ann Breiby, age 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019.

She was born on April 28, 1935, to Wilbur and Della Replinger. Audrey worked for the State of Wisconsin prior to marrying Robert "Bob" Breiby on April 2, 1955. She also worked part-time for the City of Madison and went on to help out with Bob's small business, Accurate Electric.

Audrey was a long-time member of St. Dennis' Church. She loved traveling, gardening, spending time with her family, especially during the holidays, and Elvis Presley. Audrey was always there for her family, whether it be supporting them in school or sports activities or wrapping herself in toilet paper and playing a "Grand-Mummy" for Halloween.

Audrey is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Darrell) Egner; and sons, David (Sue) Breiby and Daniel (Andrea) Breiby. She is further survived by grandchildren, Jason Egner, Jamie (Jeffrey) Kjelland, Nicole (Josh) Schulenburg, Chad Breiby, Joe (Katie) Solem, TJ Breiby and Courtney Breiby; as well as great-grandchildren, Isabella and Grace Kjelland, Lucas and Braden Schulenburg and Olivia Solem. Audrey is also survived by two brothers-in-law, Niel Rossmaessler and Jerry (Ann) Breiby and sister-in-law, Virginia Replinger. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dick, Dubby and Phil; sisters, Caryl and Ruth; and her husband, Bob, of 62 years.

A celebration of Audrey's life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Per her wishes, a private burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Audrey's name may be made to the Dane County Humane Society.

Audrey's family wishes to thank the staff at Aster's Assisted Living of Cottage Grove for their care and compassion. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.