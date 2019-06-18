Audrey Aliff

BROOKLYN-Audrey L. Aliff, age 85, of Brooklyn, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

She was born on Aug. 7, 1933, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of Pasqual and Frances (Heberle) Capparella. Audrey graduated from Medix School in Towson, Maryland and received her associate degree as a medical assistant. She thoroughly enjoyed her career as a medical assistant for Slade Medical Center.

Audrey loved traveling, long drives, Burger King, junk food, grocery and thrift store shopping, and going to the casino. She particularly enjoyed going out to local restaurants. Audrey enjoyed spending time with all of her children. She brought lots of fun and laughter along with her wherever she went. Audrey liked to keep up with her family by talking on the phone and was especially proud of all of her grandchildren. She cherished her last three months in Wisconsin and quickly made numerous friends.

Audrey was happy living in her apartment, taking trips around the area and being with her loved ones, however she never stopped missing the family that she left back east.

Audrey is survived by her children, Theodore Snyder, Bonnie Heller, Valerie Hamlett, and Kimberly Mitchell; brothers, Jimmy (Alicia) Capparella and Eddie (Pina) Waters; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Leonard.

Burial will be held at a later date at Storytown Cemetery.

