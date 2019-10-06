Arthur Green Sr.

COLUMBUS—Arthur J. Green Sr. passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Home Again Assisted Living surrounded by family. He was born to Edgar and Opal (Fry) Green on March 25, 1936 in Lyndon Station. Arthur married Reta Klipstein on June 9, 1962 at Lost Lake. He and Reta had four children, and he looked after and raised his younger four siblings like they were his own children. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Arthur owned and operated a dairy farm with his family in Fall River for many years. He later drove school bus for twelve years for the Columbus Head Start Program and for several years for the Randolph school district. Arthur loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling. He enjoyed bowling and having card parties with his family and friends. Arthur was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his four children Teresa (Randy) Vick of Columbus, Arthur (Dean) Green of Pardeeville, Lucille (Mike) Vick of Columbus, Michael (Amanda) Green of Cambria; six siblings Mary (Darwin) Tysver of Chili WI, LaRetta (Gary) Massey of Windsor, Susan Bergman of Fall River, Patricia (Mark) Jacob of Columbus, Ed (Sanda) Green of Appleton, Shirley (Terry) Jahn of Cambria; eighteen grandchildren; eighteen and one soon to come great-grandchildren; four sister-in-laws Ila Harder of Bemidji MN, Beverly (Tom) Kautzky of Madison, Cynthia (Randy) Schultz of Racine, Marjorie Klipstein of Jacksonville FL; one brother-in-law Arlie (Jean) Klipstein of Pardeeville. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Reta in 2000, brother Donald, and four brother-in-laws Elmer Bergmann, James Klipstein, Donald Harder, Mark Kautzky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH in Columbus. Rev. Garrett Kau will officiate. Visitation will be from at 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Jensen Funeral and Cremation in Columbus, and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service on Thursday. Interment will be in Fall River Cemetery in Fall River with full military honors. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.