Madison – Arnold R. "Curly" Andrews, age 94, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at home.

He was born November 18, 1925 in Madison, to Arnold and Brita Andrews.

Curly attended West High School and enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17. He served in the Pacific Theater from 1944-1946. After he returned, he worked at Oscar Mayer, and went on to become a Madison Firefighter, serving for 36 years and retiring as a captain.

Curly married the love of his life, Mary Gerling, on September 8, 1951. He loved to play golf and spending time with his family, especially the grand and great grandchildren. They adored him and he adored them.

He is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Marc) Musser; grandchildren, Julie (Jeffrey) Jensen, Kevin (Sara) Musser and Jill (Gary) Breedlove; great-grandchildren, Chris, Bronte, Laudin, Declan, Perrin and Aurelia; and sister, Ila (Howard) Mazanet. He is further survived by other family and friends. Curly is preceded in death by his wife, Mary; sister, Pat (Wayne) Eastman; and great granddaughter, Margaret "Maggie" Breedlove.

A gathering of family, friends and all who knew and loved Curly will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2019 at Barbara and Marc's home, 827 Magdeline Drive, Madison.

A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Comfort Keepers, especially Helda, Mandi and Terry, and to SSM Health at Home Hospice. And also a special recognition to the rescue squad at Madison Fire Station #9.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be written to SSM Health at Home Hospice.

