Arnold M. Chandler

Arnold Marvin Chandler, age 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019.

He was born June 24, 1930 in Milledgeville, IL, the son of Wilbur and Maude (Allen) Chandler. He married Donna Mae Frankfother on June 8, 1952.

They have 2 children, Mark (Stacey) Chandler of Madison and Nancy (Scott) Bentley of Pewaukee, and four grandchildren, Chandler, Ryann, Travis, and Natalie.

Arnie attended high school in Milledgeville, IL and graduated from Northern Illinois State Teachers College (now Northern Illinois University). From his sophomore year in high school to his graduation from college he worked weekends at the Milledgeville cheese factory, never having a day off. After college and the cheese factory he taught at East High School in Rockford, IL for 2 years before being drafted into the army, where he served for 2 years at Fort Meade, MD. After returning to Rockford he was awarded a math scholarship at UW-Madison and upon moving to Madison he taught at the UW High School (fondly known as "Whiskey High" to its alums). That began a life-long relationship with the UW, where he earned Masters and PhD degrees, served as adjunct professor, and attended Badger basketball and football games from the 1950s until shortly before his death.

He was hired by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction in 1957 spending the rest of his 38-year public education career there. He was a math curriculum specialist, later a bureau director overseeing all core subjects, and served for a time as assistant superintendent of public schools in Wisconsin. He was immensely proud of public education in Wisconsin and was always excited to discuss his time spent in nearly every community and school district in the state.

A visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm.

A memorial service will be held at WESTMINSTER PREBYTERIAN CHURCH, 4100 Nakoma Rd., Madison on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2:00pm with a visitation prior at the church on Sunday from 1:00 pm until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Orion Family Services, 6333 Odana Rd., Madison, WI 53719; Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4100 Nakoma Rd., Madison, WI 53711, or the UW-School of Education.

"A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops." -Henry Adams