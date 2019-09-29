Arnold H. "Arnie" Gink

Madison - Arnold (Arnie) H. Gink, 84, of Madison, WI, passed away on September 24th, 2019 at the Aurora Medical Center Hospital in Kenosha, WI.

Arnie was born on April 18, 1935 to Harry and Elsie (Schwartz) Gink in Madison, WI.

He was a graduate of Madison East High School and worked for Moseley's Office Supplies until 1972 at which time he purchased and operated Tri-County Office Equipment in West Bend, WI. Upon selling the store in 1989, he moved to Phelps, WI where he operated The Gink's Eagle View Rentals until retiring back to Madison in 2013. Arnie also spent 8 years on a crash crew with the Wisconsin Air National Guard.

Arnie was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. At various times during his life he enjoyed performing as a magician, being a businessman, musky fishing, playing golf, basketball, softball ("until age 72"), bowling, and dominoes. He had been the President of Kiwanis in West Bend and President of Lions club in Phelps; and was an avid Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks, and Green Bay Packers fan.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Daniel, and sister, LaVonne. And is survived by his son, David; daughter, Christine (Richard) Burt; and his four grandchildren, Clayton, Cody, Mikayla and Lynsey.

Funeral services will be held at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 3325 East Washington Ave., Madison on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 12:00 NOON pm with Reverend Stephen Feith officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 am to 12 Noon. Graveside services will be held at Lakeview Lutheran Cemetery, Madison.

