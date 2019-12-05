WAUNAKEE-Armella C. Endres, age 95, died on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at a Madison Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St John's Catholic Church, 209 South St., Waunakee. Friends may call on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy. Q, Waunakee. Friends may also call at church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.

A complete obituary will follow in Sunday's State Journal.

