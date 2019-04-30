MONONA-Armella Agatha Sonn, age 90, of Monona, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Friday, April 26, 2019.

She was born on Nov. 23, 1928, in Addison, Wis., the daughter of Roman and Agnes Baertlein. Armella graduated from Hartford High School with the class of 1947. She moved to Monona in 1964 and became an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish for over 45 years. Armella worked in food service along with many other capacities at the church. She was a Brewers, Packers and Badgers fan and enjoyed playing cards, board games and simply spending time with her family.

Armella is survived by her son-in-law, Duane "Butch" Frisch; daughter, Diane (Dale) Rosenau; sons, Mike (Theresa) Sonn and Rick (Jodi) Sonn; brother, Fred Baertlein; grandchildren, Eric (Ashley) Frisch, Kyle (Nikki) Frisch, Kristi (Jeff) Mousley, Sean (Crissy Derderian) Rosenau, Kari (Lance) Gascho, Joe (Kayla Hansen) Rosenau, Ashley (Jacob Russell) Sonn, Brandon Sonn, Caitlin Sonn and Kelsie Sonn; and great grandchildren, Hailey, Brooke, Caroline, Cyrus and another due in June. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Bonnie Frisch; brother, Otmer (Marjorie) Baertlein; and sister-in-law, Joan Baertlein.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, and also at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Endowment Fund or SSM Health at Home Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

608-221-5420