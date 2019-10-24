Arlys R. Kravik age 88 passed away at Agrace Hospice Care on October 23, 2019.

She was born April 21, 1931 in Woodstock, Illinois to the late Clifford O and Ovedia (Gjermo) Olson. She married Monte Kravik on March 21, 1959 and together they lived most of their life in Deerfield, WI.

Arlys loved her career as a teacher in Cambridge, Monona and Deerfield. During her 30 years at Deerfield Schools she not only enjoyed teaching her students, but seeing them grow into successful adults. After retiring from Deerfield Schools, she and her husband spent winters enjoying the warmth of Fort Myers Beach, FL. She and Monte spent time traveling with friends and enjoying activities with the Southern Wisconsin Classic Thunderbird Club. Arlys especially cherished her three grandchildren and being an active part or their lives.

Arlys is survived by her two sons Kevin (Roxanne) Kravik and Kerry (Kris) Kravik; three grandchildren Kendra (Zach) Tegtmeier; Kirstin Kravik and Kellen Kravik; and brother LaVern Olson. She is preceded in death by her husband Monte, parents and brother Hudson Olson.

Special thanks to the staffs at Skaalen Nursing Home and Agrace Hospice Care, and caregiver Grace Eastham for their outstanding care and compassion.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at DEERFIELD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 S Main St, Deerfield, WI.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the service on Saturday at the church.

A luncheon will follow the service at the church on Saturday.

