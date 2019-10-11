Arline Mary Wisniewski age 88 passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her home in rural Reeseville WI.

She was born in Green Bay on January 13, 1931 to Stephen and Mary (Marchant) DeBeck. She graduated from Green Bay East High School, and was married to her one true love, Norbert Wisniewski, from September 22, 1956 until his death in 1974.

They had one daughter, Sandra. After retiring from the laundry department of St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, she relocated to the southern part of the state to be with her daughter and family. Arline was a kind and generous person who laughed easily and was always there to help.

In recent years she was a volunteer at the Columbus (WI) Community Hospital where she met and enjoyed the company of many friends. She was an avid reader and a long-term 'Young and Restless' fan but she was happiest spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren who affectionately call her "GG". Arline is survived by her daughter Sandra (Dan) Klister, grandchildren Robert Klister and Christine (Christopher) Abell, great grandsons Dylan and Gavin Abell, sister Diane (Darrell) Heling of Bonduel, brother Clifford (Jean) DeBeck of Green Bay and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Norb, her parents, Stephen and Mary DeBeck, and sister and brother-in-law Esther and Bob Drewieske.

Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Jensen Funeral Home in Columbus WI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., with visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M., at Proko-Wall Funeral Home in Green Bay on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Deacon Jim Gauthier will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum in Nicolet Memorial Park, Green Bay.