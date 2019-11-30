MADISON / MILWAUKEE – Arline Dorothy Doering, age 95, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. She was born on July 12, 1924, in Milwaukee, to Frank F. and Hulda (Meyer) Harrass. She married Peter C. Doering at Luther Memorial Chapel in Shorewood, Wis. on Sept. 15, 1946. She and Peter were both proud AT&T Pioneer members.

Arline was currently a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. However, she enjoyed being a part of several church choirs over the years. Arline enjoyed bowling, and participated in over 30 national tournaments. She also enjoyed crocheting, reading and spending time with family.

Arline is survived by her three daughters, Christine (fiancée Bernard Gennusa) Ohler of Bush, La., Karen (Steele) Schilling of Madison and Kathryn Doering of Bayside; grandchildren, Kari (Chas) Dean, Ashley Doering, Tony (Johanna) Schilling, Peter Boutan, Tara (Luke) Gundrum, Vanessa Brogli, Dan Brogli, Wendy (Peter) Teska and Joe Schilling; great-grandchildren, Anstin and Gaia Boutan, Rachel Teska, Miles, Aidan and Chase Koepp, Mackenzie and Brenna Dean, Kaylee and Zoe Schilling and Trinity Brogli; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; her parents; brothers, Franklin (Dorothy J.) Harrass, Edgar (Ruth "Penny") Harrass and Vernon (Dorothy C.) Harrass; sister, Jeanette Kroncke; granddaughter, Rashawn Boutan; and nephews, David Harrass and Bill Kroncke.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, with burial in Good Hope Cemetery, Greenfield, Wis., at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AT&T Pioneers or a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.