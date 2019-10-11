VERONA -- Arline A. Bircher, age 86, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born on May 12, 1933 the daughter of Otto and Dorothy (Curtis) Scholz.

On October 3, 1964 she was united in marriage to Herbert Bircher. Arline worked for WP&L for many years. Arline loved to garden and plant flowers a passion she put to work at Felly's Flowers working in their greenhouses. She also enjoyed bird watching and faithfully followed her daily soap operas.

Arline is survived by her husband Herb, sons Brad and John Bircher, nephew Ron (Shirley) Bircher, and nieces Beverly (John) Campbell and Sandra Bircher. She is a further survived by a sister-in-law and brother-in-law Gladys (Charles) Hustad, nieces Debra Hustad and Cindy (Tom) Carlson, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Alan (Nancy) Scholz.

A gathering of friends and relatives will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI. A time of remembrance led by Pastor Kent Duval will conclude the gathering at 3:30 p.m.

The family would like to thank the staff at UW Hospital for the kind and compassionate care given to Arline.

An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

