Madison - Arlene Rotter (nee Frank) passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Arlene was born on February 21, 1926 to Ezra and Bess Frank in Madison, WI. Arlene was a graduate of West High School and the University of Wisconsin Madison. On June 26, 1949, Arlene married Hershel Rotter of Milwaukee, WI.



Arlene's first devotion was to family and friends. She was also dedicated to volunteering in her lifelong Madison community. Arlene was an active volunteer at Attic Angel Community, Temple Beth El, Jewish Social Services, University of Wisconsin Hospital, and in her Shorewood Hills neighborhood. Over the years, hundreds of people and pets have received one of her knitted or needle point creations.



Arlene was always one to say, "Yes, how can I help?" She received a number of awards for her community service, including being named a "Know Your Madisonian."



Arlene is survived by her three children, Sharon (Warren) Danziger, Sanford (Susan) Rotter, and Ronald (Cathy) Rotter; five grandchildren, Jodi Danziger, Jeremy Danziger (fiancé Myrycale Fennoy), Benjamin Rotter (fiancé Joan Tuers), Erin Rotter and Dinah Rotter; and sister, Marcia Burns. Arlene also was a loving aunt, cousin and dear friend and "adopted" mother and grandmother to many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hershel Rotter; parents; and brother, Sidney Frank.



The family thanks the wonderful staff and Arlene's friends at Attic Angel Community and all of the doctors, nurses and therapists who have worked with her these past years.



Please no flowers. Arlene would appreciate any donations of your time or memorial contributions to these organizations she held dear: Temple Beth El, Madison, WI; Attic Angel Community, Middleton, WI; Jewish Social Services, Madison, WI; UW Hospitals (University of Wisconsin Foundation or UW Carbone Cancer Center); League of Women Voters; and Voter Registration.



The family is having a private burial. A memorial celebration honoring Arlene will be held at a later date.



