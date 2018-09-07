Arlene (Peronto) Brozowski

VERONA - Arlene M. Brozowski age 93 passed away September 6, 2018 at Badger Prairie Health Care in Verona Wisconsin.

She was born April 24th 1925 to parents of Calvin and Etta (Graves) Peronto, in Mora Minnesota. She married Anthony ”Tony” Brozowski on August 24th 1946. One son, Robert was the result of that blessed union. Before retirement she was employed at the Goldmans department store in Milwaukee Wisconsin for over 20 years. Arlene was an avid bowler, enjoyed roller skating, playing bingo, and sewing.

Arlene is survived by her Son Robert, Linda(Stewart). Scott Brozowski, Tracy(Broder), Jay, and Magen(Stewart), Grand Children, Cody(Broder), Haylee, Taylor, and Addison(Stewart), Great Grand Children. Arlene was preceded in death by her Husband Anthony, her Parents, Brother Clyde Peronto, Fern (Kwasigroch),Ione (O’Connor), and Calvin “Red” Peronto.

