Arlene "Pat" C. Baier, age 85 of Sauk City passed away Tuesday, July 18th, 2023 at Maplewood Nursing home.Pat was born Sept 8, 1938 in rural Sauk City to Arnold and Alma (Blum) Werla. She was married to Werner Baier February 2, 1956. Together they raised 3 daughters and a son. Arlene was a lifelong member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Sauk City. She worked at Grabers (Springs Window Fashions) for 30 years. For the 30 years to follow, Pat thoroughly enjoyed working with the public at Wal-mart in Baraboo.
Pat enjoyed family and friends the most. She always had a smile on her face and a story to tell. We will all miss her positive outlook on life and the love she showed for others.
Pat is survived by her son Alan (Barb) Baier, daughters Linda (John) Deem and Julia (Pat) Lamberty. She is very proud of her seven grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents Arnold and Alma Werla, husband Werner, her daughter Barbara, son in law Tom Hawkins. Sisters Lorraine Ott, Delores Wood, Harriet Kippley and Bernice Hausladen and their spouses.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 26th at 11am at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Sauk City. Visitation will be held at Hooverson Funeral Home in Sauk City at 9:30am until the time of Mass.
The family would like to thank the Maplewood Nursing home staff for their wonderful care and Father Miguel and Father James for the continual support given to her, especially in her final days.
