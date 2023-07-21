Arlene "Pat" C. Baier

Arlene "Pat" C. Baier, age 85 of Sauk City passed away Tuesday, July 18th, 2023 at Maplewood Nursing home.Pat was born Sept 8, 1938 in rural Sauk City to Arnold and Alma (Blum) Werla. She was married to Werner Baier February 2, 1956. Together they raised 3 daughters and a son. Arlene was a lifelong member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Sauk City. She worked at Grabers (Springs Window Fashions) for 30 years. For the 30 years to follow, Pat thoroughly enjoyed working with the public at Wal-mart in Baraboo.

Pat enjoyed family and friends the most. She always had a smile on her face and a story to tell. We will all miss her positive outlook on life and the love she showed for others.