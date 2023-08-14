Arlene Harle

COLUMBUS—Arlene Winifred (Voelker) Harle, age 95, died on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at the Larson House, Columbus, WI.  Arlene was born on September 5, 1927 to Herbert H. Voelker and Lucile (Hildreth) Voelker in Lansing, Michigan.

After high school, Arlene married Edward John “Jack” Harle, Jr., who dreamed of becoming a minister, and she dreamed of being his partner in ministry. During seminary, Arlene supported him as a secretary. Pastoring Presbyterian churches in NY, MO, MI, OH, and WI for 55 years—including Superior, West Salem, Columbus, Lac du Flambeau, and Fox Lake, Arlene served as a leader in Sunday School, women’s groups, Bible studies, as pianist with a lovely voice, and confidant. She was the wind beneath Jack’s wings. She was known for her sweet smile, warm touch, quickness to forgive, thoughtfulness of gifts, and encouraging letters in her beautiful handwriting.