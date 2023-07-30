Arlene Gerard Bonin, 91, of Platteville, WI died Sunday, July 2, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 11, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, WI. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Platteville, at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Arlene was born in Preston, WI on August 11, 1931, the daughter of George Gifford and Mabel (Crow) Gerard. She attended the “Blue School” rural school in Preston, WI and then the Platteville High School. Arlene was united in marriage to Frederick “Fritz” Bonin on January 11, 1961. Fritz preceded her in death in 1997. Arlene and Fritz farmed the family farm until 1997. She worked for Gardner Baking Company from 1965 until 1981. Arlene volunteered helping with the elderly and handicapped at various nursing homes. She was a forty year member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and more recently a member of St. Augustine’s Church, both in Platteville, WI.
Arlene is survived by her three sons, William G. Bonin and Joseph D. (Nancy) Bonin, of Portage, WI, Charles T. (Avonne) Bonin, Platteville, WI, four grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Angela Kay Bonin in 1968, grandson, Joey Bonin, sisters Doris Strahl, Virginia Gerard, Betty Beck and Shelby Rozier and a brother, Melvin Gerard.
The family would like to THANK Sienna Crest and Agrace Hospice for all of their care given to Arlene.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.