Arlene E. Hauri, age 95 of Monroe, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home.

Arlene was born on January 30, 1924 in Sylvester Township, the daughter of Ernest and Emma (Bandi) Kaderly. She graduated from Juda High School in 1941. Arlene and Robert Hauri Jr. were married on March 9, 1946 at the Albany Baptist Church. Following her marriage.

Arlene helped her husband farm and also worked in the parts department at Hauri Cycle Shop. She attended First Baptist Church and more recently Monroe Bible Church. She loved entertaining guests that would come to the house, talking to people wherever she went, and was proud and supportive of her family. Arlene enjoyed gardening, riding motorcycles, and was known as a fast cook.

She is survived by her four children, Shirley Hauri of Menomonee Falls, Beverly Hauri, Ernest (Priscilla) Hauri, and Robert D. (Deborah) Hauri, all of Monroe; six grandchildren; four greatgrandchildren; and a brother, Clarence (Carol) Kaderly of Brodhead. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert on June 21, 2018; a sister, Verlene Walder; and a brother, Rudy Kaderly.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, with Pastor Dan Krahenbuhl officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net