Arleigh L. "Sonny" Staley

OREGON-Arleigh L. Staley, age 84, of Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. He was born on March 19, 1935, in Stoughton, the son of Arleigh and Marguerite (Custer) Staley.

Arleigh served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1958. He married Elizabeth "Betty" Mullen on Nov. 17, 1956, in Belleville. Arleigh worked as a maintenance mechanic for the State of Wisconsin. He was a member of the Oregon Masonic Lodge No. 151 for over 50 years and also a member of the Oregon Historical Society.



Arleigh enjoyed his trips to Canada, Alaska, and Nebraska and loved his Badger Honor Flight to Washington DC. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, his dogs, and spending time with his family and friends.



Arleigh is survived by his children, Brad (Linda) Staley and Cindy Olsen; two grandsons, Mitch Staley and David (Chelsie) Staley; great-grandson, Jackson Arleigh Staley; brother-in-law, Roger Segebrecht; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; brother, John Staley; sister, Carol Segebrecht; and son-in-law, Dale Olsen.



A Masonic Service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Burial will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Oregon at a later date. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.



Special thanks to Main Street Quarters and their caring staff for their care and support during the past three years.



