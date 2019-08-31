Aricka H. Schulze

Aricka Schulze, age 41, passed away on Aug. 28, 2019. She was born in Madison on July 12, 1978 to Dean Sutherland and Cheri Hannay.

She graduated from Edgewood High School and received a BA in English from U.W. Oshkosh, and an MA in Education from Arizona State University. There were many helpful nurses and doctors along her journey.

We are grateful to Drs. Kohmoto and Acher at U.W. Vascular Surgery for helping her to be with us for the last eight and one-half years and to the TLC unit for helping Aricka and her family through this last stage. Aricka had many interests and experiences, but she loved being a wife and mother the most.

She is survived by her husband, Nick Schulze and daughter, Harper of Stoughton; her parents, Dean and Cheri Sutherland; brothers, Michael (Trisha) and Stephen, all of Mazomanie; her sister, Meg (Bryant) Gill of Mineral Point. She is also survived by an uncle, aunts, nieces, and a nephew, and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, two aunts and an uncle.

A vegetarian picnic and celebration of her life will be held starting at 1:00 pm on Sept. 15, 2019 at Swann Park in Beaver Dam, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Aricka's name to the Dane County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com