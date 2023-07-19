Argus Elmer Denman

Argus Elmer Denman, known as “Dick” to his family and friends, of Madison, Wis., passed away on July 17, 2023, at Agrace Hospice Care in Janesville.

Dick was born on March 1, 1939, to Velva (Fry) and Frank Denman in Richland Center, Wis. He served in the United States Army Reserve and after his honorable discharge he married the love of his life, Evelyn Joanne Shelby, on Feb. 28, 1960. They enjoyed dancing to country and western music, snowmobiling, and loved spending time at their cabin in Westfield. Dick retired from Lussier Family East YMCA after 25 years.

