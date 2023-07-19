Argus Elmer Denman, known as “Dick” to his family and friends, of Madison, Wis., passed away on July 17, 2023, at Agrace Hospice Care in Janesville.
Dick was born on March 1, 1939, to Velva (Fry) and Frank Denman in Richland Center, Wis. He served in the United States Army Reserve and after his honorable discharge he married the love of his life, Evelyn Joanne Shelby, on Feb. 28, 1960. They enjoyed dancing to country and western music, snowmobiling, and loved spending time at their cabin in Westfield. Dick retired from Lussier Family East YMCA after 25 years.
Dick and Joanne were married for 62 years and raised two sons, Al and Kim. Al and wife, Shelley, reside in Detroit, Texas. Kim and LeAnn reside in Madison, Wis. Dick and Joanne were blessed with four beautiful granddaughters whom they loved dearly: Andrea Denman (Shane) of Madison, Wis., Maggie Denman (Andy) of West Allis, Wis., Codi Davidson (Wesley) of Texarkana, Texas and Cassi Hamm (Mason) of Hagensport, Texas. Dick and his wife Joanne were fortunate to also have two perfect great-granddaughters, Cora Love Gorzynski and Madilyn Elaine Davidson. He is further survived by his older brother, Lawrence Lavern Denman; and sister-in-law, Janice E. Derlein of Portage, Wis.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Velva and Frank; his wife, Joanne; and an older brother, James N. Denman.
The Denman Family would like to thank the caregivers at Agrace Hospice Care, and the staff at Oak Park Place for the patience, love and care shown to Dick and his family over the last several months.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Agrace Hospice Care, Janesville.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. A graveside service will be held at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS, 3054 County Highway BB, Cottage Grove, at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023.