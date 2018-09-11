Obituaries

Ardyth Adams

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 08:15 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 08:15 AM CDT

SPARTA/MESA, ARIZ.-Ardyth Adams passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at Heritage Village Assisted Living in Mesa, Ariz., at the age of 97.

Ardyth is survived by her daughter, Becky (Jim) Hurley of Mesa, Ariz.; granddaughters, Lisa and Veronica Hurley; great-grandsons, Richie and partner Rafa, Anthony (Jennifer) and Angelo; great-great-grandson, Corey, all of San Diego, Calif.; brother, Darrell (Mary) Walker; sister, Orpha Dittberner; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Adams; parents, Raymond and Mildred Walker; brother, Ervin; sisters, Baby Alice and Minolla Meyers and husband James; and grandson, Jimmy Joseph.

Memorial services will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

Memorials may be made to Hospice at Home of the Valley in Mesa, Ariz.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. 

Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
608-831-6761

