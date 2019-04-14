Ardyce Elaine Klinzing, age 92, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Oak Park Place of Nakoma in Madison. She was born on August 4, 1926 to William Tyler and Myrtle (Ahrensmeyer) Hult.

Ardyce is survived by her two sisters, Sue (Larry) Hickman of Mexico, MO and Karen (Burt) Scheele of Madison. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Beverly Sachtjen and her husband Marvin V. Klinzing.

Ardyce worked for many years as a sales clerk for Gimbel's Department store both at Hilldale and East Towne. During WWII she helped make walkie talkies at a defense plant in Madison.

A longtime resident of Sun Prairie, Ardie was a devoted and fun-loving sister and aunt. She enjoyed watching sports and was a loyal fan of the Brewers, Packers and Badgers. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and a favorite hobby was to make sure her home was decorated for every holiday and special occasion.

A private family gathering to remember Ardie will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff and care givers at Oak Park Place of Nakoma for their kind and compassionate care. A special thank you to Ardie's in home care giver, Tammi, for all her loving help and support.

Donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc., in Ardyce's memory.

Dear Ardie, we hope you are dancing . . .