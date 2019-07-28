Ardith Joyce Streber, age 99, formerly of Monona, late of Cottage Grove, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Aster Retirement Community. She was born on Aug. 18, 1919, in Stanley, Wis., the daughter of Arthur and Emma (Pfrimmer) Hanson.

Ardith graduated from Madison East High School. She married Raymond Streber on Dec. 16, 1944, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison. Ardith worked as an Executive Secretary for Cuna Mutual Insurance retiring in 1984. She was a member of Loners on Wheels, traveling independently all around the United States in her RV. Ardith was very involved in the community and volunteered for various organizations including, the Monona Senior Center and Lake Edge United Church of Christ. She was an avid reader, enjoyed music and attending concerts. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ardith is survived by her daughter, Rae (Brian) Lerche; two sons, Tim Streber and Scott (Cindy) Streber; six grandchildren, Melissa (Tony) Weakland, Matt (Brandi) Lerche, Andrew Streber, Alexander Streber, Calla Kelly and Matt (Josie Chavez) Streber; four great-grandchildren, Logan Weakland, Riley Weakland, Ryan Lerche and Tyler Lerche. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers, Richard Hanson and Robert Hanson; and sister, Margaret Lutz.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 12 Noon on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Ardith's name to Agrace HospiceCare. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Aster Assisted Living as well as the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for all of the compassionate care and support they provided. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.