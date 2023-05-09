MADISON / MIDDLETON - Lifelong Madison-area resident Ardis (Wilkins) Peterson passed away peacefully at BrightStar Senior Living of Madison on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, just prior to her 97th birthday on May 15, 2023.
Ardis most loved time with her family and was happiest in her home. She loved cooking, sewing, needlework and playing cards. After retirement from Cuna Mutual, Ardis and her husband, Martin “Pete,” loved traveling and spending time at their “woods” property in Adams County and their winter home in Mesa, Ariz. Her smile brought joy to her family, friends and caregivers.
Ardis is survived by a sister, Thelma Kempfer of Gainesville, Fla.; daughters, Karen (Wayne) Vandre of Merrill, Wis., Margie Groom of Madison, Wis./Mesa, Ariz., Debi Hankins of Middleton, Wis., and Julie (John) Murray of Madison, Wis.; six grandchildren, Sheila (Patrick), Christopher (Molly), Katie (Andrew), Kim, Michael (Jenny) and Chad (Alyssa); ten great-grandchildren, Logan, Brayden, Landon, Connor, Ariana, Claire, Calvin, Henry, Tyson and Violet; sister-in-law, Dorothy Peterson of Hancock, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Martin “Pete” Peterson; her parents, Theodore and Amalia (Maly) Wilkins; three brothers, Howard, Joey and Joseph; sister, Lorentsa (Norman) Roder; son-in-law, Thomas Hankins; brothers-in-law, Alvin Peterson, Norman Roder, Alva Kempfer and Herbert Peterson; and sisters-in-law, Leota Peterson and Carole Wilkins.
She will be deeply missed, but we know she is sharing a banana with Dad in heaven.
A memorial service will be held at ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wis., at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. All are welcome to stay for a luncheon following the service. Interment will take place at St. Luke’s Cemetery after the luncheon.
Her family wishes to thank the staff of BrightStar Senior Living of Madison, Agrace HospiceCare, and her church family for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Luke’s Foundation, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, WI 53562 or Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.
