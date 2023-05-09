Ardis Wilkins Peterson

MADISON / MIDDLETON - Lifelong Madison-area resident Ardis (Wilkins) Peterson passed away peacefully at BrightStar Senior Living of Madison on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, just prior to her 97th birthday on May 15, 2023.

Ardis most loved time with her family and was happiest in her home.  She loved cooking, sewing, needlework and playing cards. After retirement from Cuna Mutual, Ardis and her husband, Martin “Pete,” loved traveling and spending time at their “woods” property in Adams County and their winter home in Mesa, Ariz.  Her smile brought joy to her family, friends and caregivers.