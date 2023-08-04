Ardie Vallem

Ardie Vallem, 60, after fighting her battle with glioblastoma, gallantly dancing into the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 to be met by her Savior and final dance partner, Jesus Christ. She was born on March 18, 1963 in Mauston, Wisconsin, daughter of Ivan Vallem and Carol Vallem (Clark). It was at her home in Five Points where she developed a love for horses which extended into her whole life. The smell of a horse when she wrapped her arms around its neck, grasping its mane, brought Ardie tranquility.

Ardie graduated Richland Center High School in 1981 where she was a part of the flag line, Hilltoppers, and pole holders. She proudly wore her letter jacket and laughed later in life at the outfits she wore to homecoming and snowball.