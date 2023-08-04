Ardie Vallem, 60, after fighting her battle with glioblastoma, gallantly dancing into the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 to be met by her Savior and final dance partner, Jesus Christ. She was born on March 18, 1963 in Mauston, Wisconsin, daughter of Ivan Vallem and Carol Vallem (Clark). It was at her home in Five Points where she developed a love for horses which extended into her whole life. The smell of a horse when she wrapped her arms around its neck, grasping its mane, brought Ardie tranquility.
Ardie graduated Richland Center High School in 1981 where she was a part of the flag line, Hilltoppers, and pole holders. She proudly wore her letter jacket and laughed later in life at the outfits she wore to homecoming and snowball.
As the years passed, dancing became a part of Ardie’s life. She danced with the Thanksgiving turkey when her children were young. She danced to bring joy to her Lord at church. She danced to the sounds of country music filling her heart with joyous laughter. Ardie also adored spending time with her grandchildren; they energized her life in a way only grandmas can. Ardie would always say yes to reading books to her grandchildren, no matter how silly it was.
Ardie is survived by her daughters Bethany (Gabriel) Helmich of Lone Rock, WI, Emily Frank of Portsmouth, Virginia, and Sarah Anne (Seth) Bowers of Centerville, OH; her grandchildren, Ava, Harrison, Penelope, Michael, Toto, Ethan, Raphael; her siblings, Sharon (David) Rosol of Mount Horeb, Susan Everson of Avoca, WI, Sheila Olson of Boscobel, WI, and Melinda Vallem of Nashville, TN.
She was preceded in passing by her father, Ivan Vallem, and her mother, Carol Vallem.
A celebration of life will be held at Pratt Community Hall 140 N. Park St. Richland Center, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM with a time of sharing at 3:00 PM. Ardie wanted to thank all those who helped her in her final days, especially Robin Defabbio and Annie Ewing, who sat with her for countless hours, an eternal thank you. She requests those attending wear purple, her favorite color. In lieu of flowers, those wanting to make financial memorials can do so to the Walk with Grace Foundation.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.