Archie LaVern Briggs, 85, of Richland Center died Friday, May 26, 2023, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veteran’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on October 13, 1937, the son of Vernie and Mary Briggs. Archie married the love of his life, Linda Sherman, in Richland Center in 1965, where they lived and started their family together.
Archie spent a lot of his younger life working on the farm. He went off to serve his country in the United States Army from 1961-1966. After his honorable discharge he came home and was employed with Koch Tractor Implement for over 37 years. Once he retired, he enjoyed farming again with the Durst-Larse Family, fishing, hunting, camping but most of all making amazing memories and spending time with his loving wife, kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, which was his favorite way to spend his time. Archie believed laughter was the best medicine and was famous for telling jokes and laughing with people or making sure people laughed. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Archie is survived by his wife Linda;
Daughters: Kim (Ray) Lindvig and Kelly (Bryce) Frank;
Grandchildren: Lucas Lindvig, Logan (Donna) Lindvig, Macie Frank, Allyson Frank, and Ross Frank;
Great-grandchildren: Makayla Ray Lindvig and Nolan Carter;
Sister: Anna (Linford) Frye;
Sister-in-law: Bernadine (Pat) Kennedy and Janet (Kenny) Henkel;
Brother-in-law: Jack Sherman;
many other relatives and friends.
Archie was preceded in death by his parents Vernie and Mary Briggs, brothers Vernie Lee and Donald Briggs, sisters Waunita Briggs, Lanita Briggs and Ethel (Richard) Drake.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 4:00 PM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel, with military graveside rites to follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 2:00 PM until the time of the service at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be dispersed to various veteran’s organizations. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
