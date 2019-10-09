MARSHALL – Antonio Turrubiartes, age 22, died on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 as the result of an automobile accident.



Tony grew up in Sun Prairie, graduating in 2015. While in high school he played tennis where he was coached by his father. Since then, Tony became an avid bowler competing in different leagues and tournaments. He loved going to concerts with his friends. He was warm, caring, understanding and loved learning about other cultures. Anyone that knew Tony knew that his smile would light up the darkest of rooms.



Tony is survived by his mom, Kathie; siblings, Kailyn, Manny and Cord; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his dad, Antonio Turrubiartes; grandpa; and dear aunt.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 beginning at 5 p.m. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of Mass.



All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com



