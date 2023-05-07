Antonio Edward Rodriguez

Antonio Edward Rodriguez, age 19, of Madison formerly of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the UW Hospital in Madison. He was born the son of Antonio Rodriguez Quintero and Amy Jean Wilhite on December 5, 2003 in Beloit. He was baptized at Our Lady of Assumption in Beloit. He was a 2022 graduate of Lafollette High School.

Antonio was obsessed with firetrucks and police cars, he especially loved to hear their sirens. He also enjoyed going fishing, taking walks to the park, going to school, and he loved to be in water, he could spend hours swimming. He would light up and dance when listening to his favorite music. Antonio endured many struggles and challenges in his life but he was always happy and always had a smile on his face.