Antonio Edward Rodriguez, age 19, of Madison formerly of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the UW Hospital in Madison. He was born the son of Antonio Rodriguez Quintero and Amy Jean Wilhite on December 5, 2003 in Beloit. He was baptized at Our Lady of Assumption in Beloit. He was a 2022 graduate of Lafollette High School.
Antonio was obsessed with firetrucks and police cars, he especially loved to hear their sirens. He also enjoyed going fishing, taking walks to the park, going to school, and he loved to be in water, he could spend hours swimming. He would light up and dance when listening to his favorite music. Antonio endured many struggles and challenges in his life but he was always happy and always had a smile on his face.
Antonio is survived by his mother, Amy (Victor Perez) Merino and Antonio Rodriguez Quintero; maternal grandmother, Julie (Paul) Humphrey; paternal grandmother, Andrea Quintero Garcia; siblings, Cassie (fiancé, Trevor Smith) Wilhite and Desmond Wilhite; nephew, Jasiah Smith; his “special mom,” Ramona Mosley and his caregivers; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, two special friends, Rigo and Hugo as well as many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Edward Wilhite; paternal grandfather, Antonio Rodriguez Reyes; and uncle, Mark Austin.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 12PM NOON at SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE Funeral Home with Father Tafadzwa Kushamba as celebrant. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Argyle.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10AM until the time of service, at the funeral home.
A memorial fund is being established in Antonio’s name. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Emergency Room staff at the UW Hospital for their immense efforts and compassionate care.
