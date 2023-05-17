Anthony “Tony” Jurkowski

Anthony “Tony” Jurkowski, age 67 of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 14, 2023, after a massive stroke, at University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home, 450 County Highway HH, Lyndon Station on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 1 to 4 p.m. A Celebration of Life will also be held at The Rock Camping Resort, N4310 26th Avenue, Mauston on June 24, 2023 from 2p.m. until Tony says “Enough!”.