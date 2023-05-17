Anthony “Tony” Jurkowski, age 67 of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 14, 2023, after a massive stroke, at University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home, 450 County Highway HH, Lyndon Station on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 1 to 4 p.m. A Celebration of Life will also be held at The Rock Camping Resort, N4310 26th Avenue, Mauston on June 24, 2023 from 2p.m. until Tony says “Enough!”.
Tony was born May 28, 1955 in Mauston, Wisconsin, the son of Frank and Bev (Schulze) Jurkowski. He grew up fishing, riding motorcycles, working on cars, rebuilding engines, and snowmobiling. For over 10 years, he worked for Richardson Paint Company, Austin, Texas, painting electrical towers and substations for public utilities. He traveled all over the south and mid-west with his family, until settling in Lyndon Station in 1987 and starting his own painting business, T.J.’s Painting Service. He painted corn driers, apartment buildings, houses, cars, and even churches, continuing up to his passing. His many talents included his ability to fix anything with a hammer, duct tape, and starting fluid. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, and taking his pontoon boat out on the Wisconsin River. In his free time, he would “tinker” in the garage on his many projects. He made an impact on everyone he met, on the road while traveling, on the river, and on jobsites. Everywhere he went, he knew someone, and he had so many wonderful, lifelong friends.
Tony is survived by his girls, Angie (Mark) Hughes, Jessica, Christina (Tony), and Lily Jurkowski; brothers, Dan (Caroline), and Mike Jurkowski; sister, Jane Alexander; bonus brother Calvin Brockman; grandchildren, Savannah, Hudson, Colton, and Alida; his girlfriend Pam Schehr; his doggy, Tequila; and many close friends. He also was a wonderful influence on the lives of his niece and nephews; Amanda, Jeff, Kevin, and Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his parents and his faithful doggy, Whiski. He made friends everywhere he went and everyone knew Tony.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help cover potential medical bills and funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated.
