Anthony "Tony" J. Kampling

Middleton: Anthony "Tony" Joseph Kampling, age 59, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

He was born June 26, 1959 in St. Louis MO the son of Kenneth and Mildred (Harrison) Kampling.

Tony graduated with degrees in Engineering and Economics from Swarthmore College, and later received his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. His career began as an executive with BP/Amoco in Chicago. Tony was later the owner and President of the Vertical Drop Ski and Patio Store in St. Charles, IL until his retirement. Anthony and Patricia Leonard were married June 5, 1982 in Bryn Mawr, PA.

Tony was a devoted and caring person, and a good friend to many. Those who knew him appreciated his love of golf, skiing, his dry sense of humor, and especially his passion for cooking.

Tony is survived by his wife of 36 years, Patricia; son Harrison, and daughter, Lauren: his father Kenneth of Lenexa, KS; brother Matthew (Julie) of Overland Park, KS, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by mother, Mildred Kampling (Harrison).

A visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at Noble Victory Memorial Chapel at St. John's Northwestern Military Academy, 1101 Genesse St., Delafield, WI. Inurnment will follow at St John's Northwestern Military Academy Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tony's name to St. Johns Northwestern Military Academy, or the Nature Conservancy. Please share your memories of Tony.