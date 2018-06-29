Anthony M. Copenhefer

Anthony M. "Tony" Copenhefer, age 36 passed away on Monday, June 25, 2018 at his home.

He was born on August 11, 1981 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison the son of Merritt and Jane (Bannon) Copenhefer.

Tony was an amazing father, brother, son and cousin that will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. His time here on earth was taken far too soon but touched so many lives with his vibrant personality and goofy sense of humor. Most of all he, cherished the time spent with his son, Leo. Tony enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his friends and loved ones.

He is survived by his son; Leo Anthony Copenhefer and his mother Amanda Sainsbury, his mother; Jane Copenhefer, brother; Calvin (fiancé Sara Rosas-Copenhefer) Copenhefer, three cousins; Matthew Bannon, Michael Bannon, and Kathryn (Shawn) Prellwitz, an uncle John Bannon, two aunts; Jana Bannon and Jill Connors and two nieces; Haley and Chloe Hegerfeld Copenhefer .

Tony was preceded in death by his father, Merritt James Copenhefer and his maternal grandparents; John Bannon Sr and Joanne Bannon.

A gathering to celebrate Tony's life will be held at a later date. Please check the website for updates on when this gathering will take place.

It brings us comfort knowing your soul is at peace. May you rest in peace with your father, Merritt.