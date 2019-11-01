Anthony L. "Tony" Rife, age 61 passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on July 1, 1958 in Escanaba, Michigan, the son of Neal and Dede (La Chance) Rife.

For over twenty-five years, Tony worked for Fiduciary Real Estate Dev. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing video games and spending time with his family.

Tony is survived by his two children; Ashley Rife and Thomas "TJ" Rife, his mother Dede (Jim Wasurick) Rife, sister; Tina (Guy Hall) Rife, two brothers; Tim (Heidi) Rife and Todd Rife, step sister; Nina (Robert) Harnish and dear friends; Lyn (Dan) Nelson. He is also survived by many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his dad.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in his honor in spring of 2020.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Fiduciary Real Estate Dev. for embracing Tony as part of their family with all of their generosity, love and support and an additional thank you to the medical staff at Meriter Hospital and the Carbone Cancer Center.

